Boxing drama A Prayer Before Dawn releases tense first trailer

A24 released the first trailer for its upcoming 2018 release A Prayer Before Dawn on Monday morning, and it certainly provides no shortage of thrilling footage in its two and a half minutes.

Based on the true story of young English boxer Billy Moore, the film focuses on an incarcerated man in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons. The heroin addict is surrounded by gang violence and drugs during his stint, but sees a potential out when the prison authorities allow him to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments. With nothing left to lose, Moore is willing to risk it all for a chance to regain his freedom.

The movie was an official selection at this year’s Cannes Film Festival and received positive reviews out of the festival. British actor Joe Cole (Peaky Blinders, Green Room) portrays Moore in the action film.

Check out the first trailer for A Prayer Before Dawn above. The movie will be released in 2018.