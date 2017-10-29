Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content
L.A. Comic Con
EW is partnering with Stan Lee's L.A. Comic Con this weekend.Purchase your tickets

Movies

Will Poulter dressed up as Sid from Toy Story for Halloween and nailed it

The actor used the viral photo to highlight anti-bullying organizations

@sarahfweldon

Posted on

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Pixar

Dear internet: Will Poulter has heard your pleas, and last night he delivered. The actor and anti-bullying advocate cheekily dressed up as the ruthless toy-torturer Sid from Pixar’s Toy Story, taking the very strong comparisons in stride and using the resemblance for good.

“In addition to having a laugh at my expense I wanted to try and raise some attention for a cause I am an ambassador for! @antibullying pro,” Poulter (DetroitWe’re the Millers) tweeted Saturday. “As this month is Bullying Prevention Month in the USA and Antibullying Week in the U.K. is just around the corner, I would really appreciate it if you could please give them a follow before you like or share and help support the cause to make school a safer and happier place for young people.”

Part of the charity the Diana Award, Anti-Bullying Pro is a U.K. program that was founded in 2011 to train young people to become anti-bullying ambassadors in schools. The students help educate their peers on bullying and promote an anti-bullying culture that celebrates tolerance and differences to keep their peers safe online and off.

Check out Poulter’s costume above.