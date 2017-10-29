Gwyneth Paltrow's Seven Halloween costume is a huge spoiler

If you’ve never seen the 1995 crime thriller Seven — starring Brad Pritt, Morgan Freeman, and Gwyneth Paltrow — stop reading now (and definitely don’t watch the video below). If you have, or if you’re more into Halloween tricks than treats, feel free to keep reading, because Paltrow truly killed Halloween this year.

On Sunday, the actress and lifestyle guru shared a photo on Instagram of her costume paying homage to the wild twist at the end of Seven. In the photo, Paltrow poses with boyfriend Brad Falchuk while wearing a cardboard box over her head, in a nod to the climactic moment in the film when Pitt’s detective character learns that his wife (played by Paltrow) has met a grisly fate — yuck. Falchuk also wears an orange prisoner jumpsuit, channeling Kevin Spacey’s evil genius, John Doe.

Paltrow captioned the photo with a simple jack-o’-lantern emoji because, honestly, there was no need for anything more.

Check out Paltrow’s costume and relive the infamous scene (which is rated R) above.