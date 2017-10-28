Dwayne Johnson talks running for president at L.A. Comic Con

Almost a year later, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson still hasn’t ruled out running for president.

During a panel at Stan Lee’s Los Angeles Comic Con on Saturday, the Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle star shared one more thing that appealed to him about making a 2020 bid for the White House after an audience member asked if he was going to run.

“I think the ‘People’s President’ has a really nice ring to that. I’ll just say that,” said the action star, who told Vanity Fair last year November that running was a possibility because “it would be a great opportunity to help people.”

Before the 2020 election season begins, Johnson can next be seen in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, a sequel to the beloved 1995 action film that will star Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. The former WWE star used Saturday’s panel, which was presented by Entertainment Weekly and moderated by EW’s very own Darren Franich, to not only release a brand new behind-the-scenes video, but to also share the touching reason he signed onto this film in the first place.

“It was the opportunity that we had to introduce Jumanji to a whole new generation,” said Johnson. “Also, too, it was my personal way of really paying homage and respect to the one man who created the Jumanji magic to begin with, Mr. Robin Williams.”

Directed by Jake Kasdan, the new film takes place 20 years after the original and follows four high school teens who discover an old Jumanji video game. When they plug it in and select their avatars, they get sucked into the world of the game where Johnson, Gillan, Black, and Hart are their avatars.

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle hits theaters Dec. 20.