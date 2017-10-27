Halloween is fast approaching, and movie fans have made clear which breakout 2017 characters are inspiring their costumes.

Fandango surveyed 1,000 moviegoers over the past month and asked which movie-inspired costumes they’d be wearing come Oct. 31, with choices limited to characters from films of the past year. For women, the top choice was hardly unexpected: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, the cultural (and box office) phenomenon which hit theaters over the summer. (She’s reappearing in Justice League, out Nov. 17; tickets are now available on Fandango.)

Yet while women are evidently gravitating toward heroic characters — coming in behind Wonder Woman were Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle, played in the new version by Emma Watson, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Leia, the late Carrie Fisher’s famous and beloved role — the No. 1 pick among men was anything but: Pennywise the Clown, from Stephen King’s It.

As for some of the more surprising choices to make the lists, Ansel Elgort’s Baby in Baby Driver is the only non-franchise character listed on the men’s side, coming in at No. 5, while Cate Blanchett’s Hela from Thor: Ragnarok is a top pick for women even though the movie doesn’t hit theaters until after Halloween.

Read on below for the top 10 movie-inspired Halloween costumes among both men and women, as surveyed by Fandango.

Top 10 Men’s Halloween Movie Costumes

Pennywise the Clown (It) Stormtrooper (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2) Batman (Justice League) Baby (Baby Driver) Luke Skywalker (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) Wolverine (Logan) Iron Man (Spider-Man: Homecoming) Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales) Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Top 10 Women’s Halloween Movie Costumes