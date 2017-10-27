Entertainment Weekly

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Movies

Wonder Woman, Pennywise top movie-inspired Halloween costumes of 2017

Fandango’s survey of 1,000 costume-wearing moviegoers yielded both expected and surprising results

@davidcanfield97

Posted on

Clay Enos/Warner Bros.; Warner Bros.

Halloween is fast approaching, and movie fans have made clear which breakout 2017 characters are inspiring their costumes.

Fandango surveyed 1,000 moviegoers over the past month and asked which movie-inspired costumes they’d be wearing come Oct. 31, with choices limited to characters from films of the past year. For women, the top choice was hardly unexpected: Gal Gadot’s Wonder Woman, the cultural (and box office) phenomenon which hit theaters over the summer. (She’s reappearing in Justice League, out Nov. 17; tickets are now available on Fandango.)

Yet while women are evidently gravitating toward heroic characters — coming in behind Wonder Woman were Beauty and the Beast‘s Belle, played in the new version by Emma Watson, and Star Wars: The Last Jedi‘s Leia, the late Carrie Fisher’s famous and beloved role — the No. 1 pick among men was anything but: Pennywise the Clown, from Stephen King’s It.

As for some of the more surprising choices to make the lists, Ansel Elgort’s Baby in Baby Driver is the only non-franchise character listed on the men’s side, coming in at No. 5, while Cate Blanchett’s Hela from Thor: Ragnarok is a top pick for women even though the movie doesn’t hit theaters until after Halloween.

Read on below for the top 10 movie-inspired Halloween costumes among both men and women, as surveyed by Fandango.

Top 10 Men’s Halloween Movie Costumes

  1. Pennywise the Clown (It)
  2. Stormtrooper (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
  3. Star-Lord (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
  4. Batman (Justice League)
  5. Baby (Baby Driver)
  6. Luke Skywalker (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
  7. Wolverine (Logan)
  8. Iron Man (Spider-Man: Homecoming)
  9. Jack Sparrow (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales)
  10. Kylo Ren (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)

Top 10 Women’s Halloween Movie Costumes

  1. Wonder Woman (Wonder Woman; Justice League)
  2. Belle (Beauty & The Beast)
  3. Leia (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
  4. Annabelle (Annabelle: Creation)
  5. Rey (Star Wars: The Last Jedi)
  6. Lorraine (Atomic Blonde)
  7. Hela (Thor: Ragnarok)
  8. Ahmanet (The Mummy)
  9. Gamora (Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol 2)
  10. Valkyrie (Thor: Ragnarok)