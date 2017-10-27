Tom Hanks to star in Game of Thrones director's sci-fi film Bios

Tom Hanks has found his next intriguing movie project: a sci-fi film from Miguel Sapochnik, the guy who directed your favorite Game of Thrones episodes.

Hanks — who’s coming off roles in The Circle, Sully, and Inferno — will star in Bios, directed by Sapochnik and written by Craig Luck and Ivor Powell. Set in a post-apocalyptic world, the film will center on a robot that’s built to protect its ailing creator’s dog. With the Oscar winner portraying said creator, the A.I. learns about love, friendship, and the meaning of human life.

Though Sapochnik has a growing list of television credits, including helming episodes of True Detective and Masters of Sex, he’s best known now for directing “Hardhome,” “Battle of the Bastards,” and “The Winds of Winter” from Game of Thrones. The second of the three earned him an Emmy in 2016.

Hanks continues to act in a mix of prestige films (like Bridge of Spies), moneymakers (like Toy Story 4), and smaller, name-grabbing projects, like Bios. The actor will be seen next on the big screen in Steven Spielberg’s The Post and on the small screen with the Saturday Night Live-based Halloween special about David S. Pumpkins.

Variety was the first to report the news.