Watch an extreme fight sequence from samurai film Blade of the Immortal

Blade of the Immortal is apparently Japanese director Takashi Miike’s 100th film. It definitely proves that the man who brought us 2001’s Ichi the Killer and 2009’s 13 Assassins has lost none of his taste for violent mayhem, as demonstrated by a just-released clip.

The film stars Takuya Kimura as Manji, a highly skilled samurai, who becomes cursed with immortality after a legendary battle. Haunted by the brutal murder of his sister, Manji knows that only fighting evil will regain his soul and promises to help a young girl named Rin avenge her parents, who were killed by a group of master swordsmen led by ruthless warrior Anotsu.

Written by Tetsuya Oishi, and based on a comic by Hiroaki Samura, the film costars Hana Sugisaki, Sota Fukushi, Hayato Ichihara, Erika Toda, Kazuki Kitamura, Chiaki Kuriyama, Shinnosuke Mitsushima, Ken Kaneko, and Yoko Yamamoto.

Blade of the Immortal is released in theaters Nov. 3 and will be available to watch on VOD, Nov. 8.

Watch an extreme clip from the film, above.