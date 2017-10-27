Brooklynn Prince, the 7-year-old breakout star of The Florida Project, can cross off another name from her celebrity wish list. She and Millie Bobby Brown of Stranger Things met and hugged it out on the red carpet for the Netflix series’ season 2 premiere in Los Angeles.

Prince also struck her best Eleven pose as the pair posed for the cameras. “Last night was strange (er) and pretty much awesome,” read a post on the the pint-sized star’s Instagram. “Congrats @milliebobbybrown and the whole team on #strangerthings season 2!”

Prince told EW about all the celebrities she’s met while out promoting The Florida Project, the latest film from Sean Baker (Tangerine). “I met Gary Oldman, I met Zachary Quinto, I met Emma Roberts. I met … Oh, Helen Mirren! I got to meet Elle Fanning,” she said. John Boyega, her “#ManCrushMonday,” is also on her bucket list, as are Daisy Ridley and Gal Gadot.

“Star Wars and Wonder Woman just rock,” she said.

See video of Prince’s latest celebrity meet-up, courtesy of USA Today writer Carly Mallenbaum.

Brown returns as the telekinetic nose-bleeder in Stranger Things season 2, now available to watch on Netflix.

“I didn’t have much more vocabulary but the things I did have to say were really fun,” she told EW of Eleven. “There’s one curse word this season which was really different and funny.”