Orlando Bloom spreads goodwill

In EW’s column Act With Me, stars share their personal stories about giving back. This week, Orlando Bloom speaks about UNICEF, which brings aid and hope to children around the world whose lives are endangered by conflict, poverty, and inequality.

WHY I TOOK ACTION

Bloom has had great admiration for UNICEF and its efforts since he was a child. His commitment has only grown over time. “I’ve always loved being around children, so when UNICEF reached out to me I was extremely honored to volunteer my time to help in any way possible,” he says. “And, becoming a father further cemented my passion for doing whatever I could to use my voice and platforms to make a positive impact on the lives of the most vulnerable and excluded children.”

WHAT THE FOUNDATION DOES

In Bloom’s words, “UNICEF literally saves and improves children’s lives.” The organization provides rapid assistance to children and families in the early hours following a crisis, but they also remain on the ground for years to help protect children and improve their lives on a daily basis. “Over the years, I’ve travelled to many countries with UNICEF and I’ve been humbled by the courageous and committed people that I have met,” Bloom says. “From health workers in Liberia working to protect children in the height of the Ebola crisis, to teachers in Ukraine striving to give children an education amidst the conflict, to emergency specialists in Niger helping children overcome the traumas they’ve faced fleeing conflict caused by Boko Haram in neighboring Nigeria.”

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT

The actor has traveled to far-flung locations to witness the work UNICEF does. Meeting many of these children firsthand has only increased Bloom’s desire to inform others about UNICEF. “Hearing the stories from children and families themselves, and witnessing UNICEF’s response to these very complex situations, makes me want to educate people about the remarkable work UNICEF does,” he says. “They are just so critical in so many children’s lives.” In Bangladesh, he met a 10–year-old orphan, Chan Mia, who works as a porter in the shipyards. UNICEF provides him with an open-air school and emergency night shelter. Amada, a young boy Bloom met in Niger, receives psychosocial support after witnessing the atrocities of the Boko Haram crisis. Bloom has met countless refugees from Syria, Serbia, and other regions uprooted by conflict.

He recounts a story of a young woman he met in Bangladesh named Dulaly who collects trash at the railway station to help support her family — her mother broke down into tears when explaining their situation to Bloom. He also visited an aluminum factory where children as young as 5 and 6 work 12-hour days in a highly toxic environment. “That is not a childhood and unfortunately there are just too many of these stories,” he remarks. Yet, he says the aid and resources he witnesses from UNICEF give him hope. “We hear so much about the doom and gloom happening in our world today, but in recent decades, thanks to UNICEF and its partners, huge progress for children has been made,” he says. “More children are going to school and leading healthy lives than ever before. UNICEF works in some of the world’s toughest places to bring life-saving aid, long-term support, and hope to children whose lives and futures are endangered by conflict, poverty, inequality and discrimination. What can be more important than that?”

As part of his efforts to aid UNICEF, Bloom is participating in a documentary that will debut in 2018 called Tales of Light. It follows photographers who document the work of UNICEF and the conditions of children around the world. Bloom’s travels to Dhaka were specifically tied to the documentary and his own work as a photographer. He will also provide narration for the documentary. “In Dhaka, the focus was specifically around the challenges children face in urban settings, so the children we met live in slums and work in life-threatening conditions to survive,” he explains. “The extreme poverty of the slums forces families to send their children to work in very low-wage, dangerous jobs as they rely on the children’s financial income to survive — like Dulaly’s story. I was invited to take part in the documentary, to provide a narration of what was happening in the children’s lives and how UNICEF is helping to improve those children’s lives.”

HOW YOU CAN HELP

“Awareness is key,” says Bloom. “Whether it’s happening on your own front doorstep or on the other side of the world, understanding the problems children face equips you with the knowledge you need to help raise your voice in solidarity for the most vulnerable. Use this awareness to step outside of your own lives to feel compassion for the lives of others. We can’t look at other people’s problems as their very own. They affect everyone in one way or another.” To this end, he hopes others will donate and learn more about the work of UNICEF around the world.