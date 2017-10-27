Edgar Wright shares his 100 favorite horror movies of all time

Edgar Wright has a special listical for his cinephile brethren this Halloween season: the director of Baby Driver and the Cornetto trilogy compiled — in no particular order — his 100 favorite horror movies of all time.

Funny enough, his own foray into the zombie genre, Shaun of the Dead, didn’t make the cut. Perhaps he considers it to be more of a comedy. Perhaps he’s being humble. Whatever the case, Wright waved any ranking format and just listed his picks in chronological order — from 1922’s Nosferatu to 2016’s Train to Busan.

“It’s not in any way an official best of list and merely represents my tastes at the moment. So if you feel something is missing – MAKE YOUR OWN LIST,” Wright wrote in a message posted to Mubi. “To be honest it was very tough to whittle down to 100 and thus a lot of ‘thrillers’ that I love did not make it — Se7en, The Vanishing, Manhunter, Silence of the Lambs, as well as some science-fiction films and allegorical movies (the fantastic Spirit of the Beehive.) But rest assured you can find them all on my 1,000 (!) fav movies list.”

Yes, Wright compiled a list of his 1,000 favorite movies, also posted to Mubi.

Some classics the filmmaker included are Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, James Whale’s The Invisible Man, Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby, William Friedkin’s The Exorcist, Tobe Hooper’s Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Brian De Palma’s Carrie. More modern recommendations include Robert Eggers’ The Witch, Julia Ducournau’s Raw, Jennifer Kent’s The Babadook, Drew Goddard’s The Cabin in the Woods, and Guillermo del Toro’s The Devil’s Backbone.

Night of the Living Dead by George A. Romero can also be found among the 100. Wright penned a tribute following the horror director’s death in July. “It’s fair to say that without George A. Romero, I would not have the career I have now,” he wrote. “A lot of people owe George a huge debt of gratitude for the inspiration. I am just one of many. Without George, at the very least, my career would have started very differently.”

