Allison Williams returning to horror with lead role in The Perfection

Allison Williams is getting back to the horror genre.

EW has confirmed that the Get Out star will front the upcoming film The Perfection for writer-director Richard Shepard, who she previously worked with on HBO’s Girls.

Beginning production in Shanghai and Vancouver early next year, The Perfection is to follow a pair of cello prodigies bound by a sinister obsession, as reported by Deadline Hollywood, which broke the news of Williams’ casting.

“It’s truly exciting to be reunited with Allison,” Shepard told Deadline. “Our time together during the six seasons of Girls was amazing. I loved watching her grow as an actress, and a person and I was thinking of her the entire time we were writing this movie. I can’t wait to bring a different side of Allison to the screen.”

Though she cut her teeth performing in improv comedy acts while a student at Yale, Williams honed her dramatic skills as part of Girls‘ ensemble cast, later appearing in a small role on The Mindy Project before leading NBC’s televised production of Peter Pan Live in 2014.

Get Out, in which Williams played one half of an interracial couple traveling to the young woman’s foreboding family home, marked her first role in a theatrical release and grossed a massive $175.5 million, on a modest $4.5 million budget.