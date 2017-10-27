Alexander Skarsgård goes bald on red carpet: See the shocking photo

Alexander Skarsgård’s hair is missing.

The Emmy-winning Big Little Lies star debuted an eye-popping new look Thursday night in New York City, walking the red carpet for a Louis Vuitton exhibition sans his signature luscious locks.

Skarsgård, who won his first Emmy in September for his supporting turn in the critically lauded HBO miniseries, has yet to explain the reason for the hairstyle.

A representative for the actor did not immediately return EW’s request for comment, though the new ‘do is presumably for one of his upcoming roles, which include the Afghanistan-set war flick The Kill Team and Kim Nguyen’s drama The Hummingbird Project, which also stars Salma Hayek and Jesse Eisenberg.