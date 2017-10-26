Selma Blair, Rachel McAdams come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against James Toback

Actresses Selma Blair and Rachel McAdams have come forward with new allegations of sexual misconduct against filmmaker James Toback.

Speaking to Vanity Fair for a feature story published Thursday, Blair claimed the Bugsy screenwriter asked her to “f—” him during a supposed audition in his hotel room in the late 1990s and later ejaculated in his pants after pressing hard against her leg. “He was greasy and I had to look into those big brown eyes,” Blair alleged. “I tried to look away, but he would hold my face. So I was forced to look into his eyes. And I felt disgust and shame, and like nobody would ever think of me as being clean again after being this close to the devil. His energy was so sinister.” Blair also claimed Toback threatened her afterward. “After he finished, he told me, ‘There is a girl who went against me. She was going to talk about something I did. I am going to tell you, and this is a promise, if she ever tells anybody, no matter how much time she thinks went by, I have people who will pull up in a car, kidnap her, and throw her in the Hudson River with cement blocks on her feet. You understand what I’m talking about, right?'” Blair alleged Toback said.

Toback, according to Vanity Fair, had no comment on the claims. Thirty-eight women made claims of sexual misconduct against Toback, who directed Two Girls and a Guy and The Pick-Up Artist, in an exposeé published by the Los Angeles Times this week. Toback denied allegations of misconduct to the Los Angeles Times, claiming he had not met the women who made the accusations or, if he did, “it was for five minutes and have no recollection.” Toback also claimed to have health concerns that would have made it “biologically impossible” for him to have behaved the way the supposed victims described. In the days since the initial report, 200 women contacted the Los Angeles Times and recalled encounters with Toback the publisher claimed were “similar to [the 38] detailed in the story.”

Blair told Vanity Fair that she was one of the anonymous women cited in the Los Angeles Times story but felt compelled to go on the record after reading Toback’s response to the claims. “I didn’t want to speak up because, it sounds crazy but, even until now, I have been scared for my life. But then these brave women spoke out, and he called them liars and said he didn’t recall meeting them . . . that [the] behavior alleged was disgusting and it could not be attributed to him. I just felt rage. Pure rage.”

Like Blair, McAdams said her alleged incident with Toback happened during an audition. “Then he went to the bathroom and left me with some literature to read about him. When he came back he said, ‘I just jerked off in the bathroom thinking about you. Will you show me your pubic hair?’ I said no,” McAdams alleged. According to the star, who was 21 years old at the time, she left soon after.

Read both actress’ full interviews with Vanity Fair here.

The allegations against Toback comes on the heels of similar claims of misconduct against Harvey Weinstein. The disgraced Hollywood mogul has denied any allegations of non-consensual sex.