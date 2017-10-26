Justice League is already on track for one of the best opening weekends of the year

You can’t save the world — or post one of the biggest box office openings of 2017 — alone.

Sources tell EW that three weeks before Justice League hits theaters on Nov. 17, the Warner Bros. film is pacing for a substantial debut in excess of $110 million, putting it just ahead of fellow DC Comics release, Wonder Woman, which bowed to $103 million in June.

Justice League, about the title superheroes fighting against a sinister threat, lands in the wake of Wonder Woman‘s impressive global run, which yielded a staggering $821.6 million worldwide on top of a $412.5 million North American take — the second largest of the year so far, behind the $504 million haul posted by Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

With an all-star cast of characters returning from the far reaches of the DC Extended Universe (Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill return as Batman and Superman, Amy Adams again portrays Lois Lane, while former supporting players Ezra Miller, Ray Fisher, and Jason Momoa here upgrade to marquee status as The Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman), Justice League has a strong pedigree of performers bolstering its financial prospects, though audiences have proven their affinity for its cinematic siblings in the recent past.

Though Warner Bros.’ first foray into rebooted DC territory, Man of Steel, slightly underwhelmed with $668 million worldwide back in 2013, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice topped $873 million globally following a $166 million domestic opening in March 2016. Five months later, the studio unveiled Suicide Squad (a $133 million stateside debut) which, despite negative critical reviews, went on to amass $745.6 million worldwide across its run.

“The highlighted presence of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman makes a $100 million debut reasonable,” Paul Dergarabedian, senior media analyst with tracking company comScore, tells EW. “The sheer ‘must-see’ factor, given the ensemble cast of iconic characters, is undeniable, and much like Batman v Superman, the concept of the movie and the cast transcends any mixed sentiments regarding the film that may be out there in the pre-release window.”

With presale tickets launching this early, Justice League‘s projections could climb in the weeks ahead, though the film faces stiff competition from Marvel’s Thor: Ragnarok, which hits theaters Nov. 3 and is projected to post above $100 million over its freshman frame as well.

As it stands, Justice League‘s $110 million projection puts it in line with other superhero titles like the aforementioned Wonder Woman, this year’s Spider-Man: Homecoming ($117 million opening, $333 million total), and 2006’s X-Men: The Last Stand ($102 million opening, $234 million total).