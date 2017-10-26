We volunteer as tribute.

Motiongate Dubai officially opened The World of The Hunger Games recently, a section of the theme park that pays homage to the famous book and movie franchise. The new portion of the park includes both the Capitol Bullet Train rollercoaster and the Panem Aerial Tour. “The World of the The Hunger Games is OPEN!” Motiongate Dubai’s announced in tweet, which also includes a video of Effie Trinket, played by Elizabeth Banks.

The official opening ceremony (pun intended) was last weekend, and Motiongate Dubai has graced the Twitterverse with some amazing glimpses of the new Hunger Games-themed attractions in the days since.

The half-pipe rollercoaster and 4D hovercraft motion simulator experience (the Capitol Bullet Train and Panem Aerial Tour, respectively) are now officially open to the public. Tickets for The Hunger Games-themed attractions are available here.

May the odds be ever in your favor.