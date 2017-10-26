Watch Happy Gilmore recut as horror film Happy Killmore

Fresh off critically praised performances in The Meyerowitz Stories, it looks like Adam Sandler and Ben Stiller are joining forces again for an even more serious role, this time in a horror thriller movie about a murderous golfer.

No, not really. Potentially in the spirit of peak Halloween movie season, YouTube user Joey Thompson recut the 1996 comedy classic Happy Gilmore as a trailer for the upcoming 2018 horror film release, Happy Killmore. The two-and-a-half minute preview includes clips from throughout the original film, reframing the movie to make Happy Gilmore (Adam Sandler) a murderer, Shooter McGavin (Christopher McDonald) the apparent protagonist, and the orderly from the nursing home (Ben Stiller) a seeming accomplice to Gilmore. Of course, the trailer would not have been complete without mounting suspenseful music in the background.

“Oh my God, power failure,” Gilmore says at the climax of the spoof. “It’s getting very scary in here.”

Have we been watching this movie from the wrong viewpoint all along?

Watch the full trailer for Happy Killmore above.