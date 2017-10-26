Watch the exclusive trailer for Dennis Hopper documentary Along for the Ride

Ever wondered what it would have been like standing next to actor, writer, director, artist, and legendary madman Dennis Hopper during his very wildest years? Well, wonder no more. The new, Venice Film Festival-screened documentary Along for the Ride relates the story of Satya de la Manitou who, as he explains in the film’s just-released trailer, spent decades as “Dennis Hopper’s right-hand man.” Directed by Nick Ebeling, the movie also features contributions from Frank Gehry, Ed Ruscha, Tony Shafrazi, Wim Wenders, Dean Stockwell, Dwight Yoakam, and David Lynch, who directed Hopper in his 1986 classic, Blue Velvet.

Along for the Ride premieres at New York’s Metrograph cinema Nov. 3 as part of a “Directed by Dennis Hopper” series, playing alongside Easy Rider, Out of the Blue, Colors, The Last Movie, and The Hot Spot. The film opens in Los Angeles, Dec. 8.

Watch the trailer for Along for the Ride above and see the poster for the film, featuring an illustration of Hopper by Akiko Stehrenberger, below.

