In the romantic-comedy Amanda & Jack Go Clamping (out Nov. 10), David Arquette plays a dejected, one-hit author named Jack Spencer who agrees to go “glamping” with his wife, Amanda (Amy Acker), in attempt to put some romance back into their marriage. When they realize they’ve been double booked with honeymooning hipsters and the handsome, eco-friendly landowner, Nate (Adan Canto), enters the picture, a romantic getaway turns into a group ordeal. Jack must learn to get over himself as he dives deep off the grid with some help from miniature donkeys and the wisdom of local Jude (June Squibb).

Written and directed by Brandon Dickerson, Amanda & Jack Go Glamping receives its world premiere at the Austin Film Festival on Sunday. Watch the film’s trailer below and an exclusive clip, above.

Amanda & Jack Go Clamping is released in theaters and on VOD, Nov. 10.