Movies

BloodList names 2017's best unproduced horror, thriller, and sci-fi scripts

Could one of them be the next ‘It’ or ‘Stranger Things’?

Bloodlist

Given the current popularity of the horror genre on both the big and the small screens, it may surprise some people to learn that any potentially scream-inducing script remains unproduced. But apparently there are still plenty gathering dust in the drawers of writers next to, one assumes, a VHS tape of Re-Animator and an oddly blood-splattered ouija board. Each year, the BloodList asks dozens of film and TV execs to name their favorite unproduced screenplays and pilot scripts in the horror, thriller, and sci-fi genres and then makes public the 13 most-admired.

This year’s just-released list — which was winnowed down from 497 submissions — includes Dick Grunert’s screenplay Curfew, about a rebellious teenage girl who is sent to stay with her strict grandmother, and Joe Russo and Chris LaMont’s The Red Pill, which is set in a world where citizens are required to take a government-mandated pill after a bacterial virus sweeps the globe. Perhaps the most notable, and intriguing, script is The Swallow, from Starry Eyes writer-directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, which boasts the logline: “Climb the trees… swim the lake… scale the fence… but whatever you do… Don’t. Touch. The. Ground.”

You can find the full list of projects at the official BloodList website.