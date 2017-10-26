BloodList names 2017's best unproduced horror, thriller, and sci-fi scripts

Given the current popularity of the horror genre on both the big and the small screens, it may surprise some people to learn that any potentially scream-inducing script remains unproduced. But apparently there are still plenty gathering dust in the drawers of writers next to, one assumes, a VHS tape of Re-Animator and an oddly blood-splattered ouija board. Each year, the BloodList asks dozens of film and TV execs to name their favorite unproduced screenplays and pilot scripts in the horror, thriller, and sci-fi genres and then makes public the 13 most-admired.

This year’s just-released list — which was winnowed down from 497 submissions — includes Dick Grunert’s screenplay Curfew, about a rebellious teenage girl who is sent to stay with her strict grandmother, and Joe Russo and Chris LaMont’s The Red Pill, which is set in a world where citizens are required to take a government-mandated pill after a bacterial virus sweeps the globe. Perhaps the most notable, and intriguing, script is The Swallow, from Starry Eyes writer-directors Kevin Kolsch and Dennis Widmyer, which boasts the logline: “Climb the trees… swim the lake… scale the fence… but whatever you do… Don’t. Touch. The. Ground.”

You can find the full list of projects at the official BloodList website.