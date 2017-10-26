Austin Powers Halloween masks are sold out because of Baby Driver

Like many Edgar Wright movies, this year’s Baby Driver provided a compelling mix of high-octane action with hilarious, reference-laced humor. One of the funniest scenes comes when Baby (Ansel Elgort) is preparing to help a trio of robbers hijack a bank. Just as they’re ready to go, one of the guys busts out the masks they’re going to use for the job; but to his comrades’ surprise, the masks are of Austin Powers. Jamie Foxx’s character, in particular, is astonished since the plan was to use Michael Myers masks — meaning the killer from Halloween movies, not the beloved comedic actor. It’s a funny sequence, and has now had real-world ramifications: Months after Baby Driver‘s release, Austin Powers Halloween masks are sold out almost everywhere.

As The Hollywood Reporter reports, Austin Powers masks are hard to come by right now. They’re sold out on costume sites like Fright Pops, and unavailable on Amazon. Wright is more than willing to take credit.

“I’m very proud. I feel like through my career, I have given people some very easy Halloween costumes, like Shaun in Shaun of the Dead,” Wright told THR. “I even mentioned to Warner Bros. [which released Austin Powers under New Line Cinema] that they may ship a lot of masks at Halloween, and I think that’s exactly what’s happened.”

In case you missed it, watch the Baby Driver scene in question above.