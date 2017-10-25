Justice League heroes fly into action in latest trailer

Justice is a dish best served loud and full of action in the new trailer for Justice League.

The latest look at Zack Snyder and Joss Whedon’s DC superhero team-up sends Batman (Ben Affleck), Wonder Woman (Gal Gadot), Aquaman (Jason Momoa), Flash (Ezra Miller), and Cyborg (Ray Fisher) into battle against the horned villain Steppenwolf (Ciarán Hinds) and his army of parademons.

The coalition of heroes, formed in the aftermath of the destruction wrought in last year’s Batman v Superman, will have to figure out how to work together quickly in order to save the world.

“Part of the drama of the movie is the question of whether or not the team is going to come together,” Affleck previously told EW. “It’s very different from the tenor of the last movie.”

Justice League, which also stars Henry Cavill and Amy Adams, flies into theaters Nov. 17. Watch the new trailer above.