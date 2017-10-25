Relive the chilling It opening scene with Georgie and Pennywise

You don’t want to click away from this page before re-watching the chilling opening scene from It, do you? Bill’s gonna kill you!

Fandango released a four-minute-long clip of poor Georgie’s big moment with Pennywise to watch online. Cutting out bits from the first few minutes of the film, the footage picks up with Bill’s little brother running out into the rain to test out their paper boat and what happens after it slips down the sewer drain.

If you’re worried about seeing a little child getting eaten alive by a demonic clown, played here by Hemlock Grove actor Bill Skarsgard, the video also cuts out just before things get bloody.

A hat tip to Jackson Robert Scott, who played Georgie in the film. He’ll live again as Bode Locke in Hulu’s pilot for Locke & Key, reuniting him with his It director Andy Muschietti. But, thanks to Halloween putting It back on our collective conscious, we’re still not over this moment.

Relive the horror in the clip above.