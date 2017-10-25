It, Jigsaw, and 8 more of the most-viewed horror movie trailers on YouTube this month

It’s the time of year for all things terrifying!

And it seems that YouTube users can’t get enough of horror movie trailers. YouTube ranked horror movie trailers based on global views in October 2017. The trailers suggest which scary movies audiences might be interested in this month, and there appears to be a definitive link between recently released horror sequels and their original franchise entries.

Read below to see which horror movie trailers made the top 10 on YouTube this October — and watch them (at your own peril).

10. Child’s Play (1988)

With the upcoming release of Cult of Chucky, it seems audiences can’t get enough of the origin story of cinema’s creepiest doll.

9. Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers is getting a lot of play in anticipation of a third film in the series that debuts this fall.

8. Final Destination (2000)

There have been several sequels, but nothing quite matches the original tale of premonition and accidental death.

7. Saw (2004)

Another stalwart horror franchise, the original Saw was part of a wave of “torture porn” films that swept Hollywood in the early 2000s.

6. mother! (2017)

Darren Aronofsky’s latest is one of the most polarizing films of 2017 — decide for yourself if you love it or hate it.

5. Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017)

See the latest creepy entry in the Jeepers Creepers franchise.

4. Cult of Chucky (2017)

If you can’t get enough of the homicidal doll, there’s a new entry in the franchise for your Halloween playtime.

3. Jigsaw (2017)

Play another one of Jigsaw’s horrifying games in this latest entry in the Saw franchise.

2. The Conjuring (2013)

It seems many prefer a ghost story for Halloween given the popularity of The Conjuring trailer.

1. It (2017)

After scaring up some major box office this September, It continues to dominate YouTube for total horror movie trailer views, easily floating to the top of the pack.