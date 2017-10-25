The Disaster Artist billboard recalls Tommy Wiseau's iconic ad for The Room

Oh hai, nostalgia.
Fans of the 2003 cult classic The Room might remember a particular billboard erected by the film’s director/writer/star, Tommy Wiseau, in Los Angeles back in 2003, hawking the infamously awful film in earnest while prompting passerby to call a number to “RSVP” for a screening.
Now, 14 years later, A24 has mounted a similar ad campaign for The Disaster Artist, its James Franco-directed dramatization of The Room‘s production cycle.
The new billboard reportedly occupies the same space as the original, again asking viewers to call a number to “RSVP,” which directs callers to an automated voice message from Wiseau.
“You’ve reached voicemail of Tommy Wiseau,” the message says. “I’m very busy guy. Maybe on another call, or maybe I just don’t want to talk to you. I’m joking, my friend. Leave me a message. Ha ha ha.”
Alas, at press time, the voice mailbox was full.
The Disaster Artist is in theaters Dec. 1. Check out the film’s new billboard above.