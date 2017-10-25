Deathstroke DC supervillain movie in the works with The Raid director Gareth Evans

DC supervillain Deathstroke could soon be getting his own solo movie.

EW has confirmed The Raid filmmaker Gareth Evans is in early talks to write and direct a solo film for the character, which would star True Blood and Magic Mike‘s Joe Manganiello.

Last year, Manganiello was originally cast in the role to serve as the antagonist in Ben Affleck’s The Batman. But once Affleck stepped down as director, Matt Reeves came in and decided to no longer use the previous script. With Manganiello’s future as the character up in the air, he coyly revealed in July, “I know everything but I can’t say any of it.”

Evans is best known for writing and directing The Raid and The Raid 2, an Indonesian martial arts-action franchise that has developed a cult following in the U.S. (a remake is in the works from Joe Carnahan and Frank Grillo).

