Movies

Tom Hardy’s Venom movie officially begins production

@devancoggan

Posted on

Eddie Brock is coming back to the big screen.

The upcoming Venom movie has officially started production, starring Tom Hardy as the deadly supervillain. The film’s official Twitter account shared a photo of Hardy on Monday, with the caption: “Day 1.”

Hardy stars as Eddie Brock, who, in the Marvel comics, was a journalist and acquaintance of Peter Parker. When he connects with an alien symbiote, he’s transformed into the slobbering Venom. Despite the character’s longtime association with Spider-Man, Venom is part of “Sony’s Marvel Universe” — not the traditional Marvel Cinematic Universe. As a result, the film is unconnected to this summer’s Spider-Man: Homecoming, which starred Tom Holland as the wisecracking webslinger.

This also isn’t the first time Brock and Venom have hit theaters. Topher Grace played the character in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3.

Ruben Fleischer is directing the new Venom, with Riz Ahmed and Michelle Williams also in talks to star.. The film will hit theaters Oct. 5, 2018.