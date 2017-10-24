Entertainment Weekly

Exclusive

Bigfoot is on the rampage in Primal Rage exclusive trailer

The horror movie receives its world premiere at Chicago’s upcoming Cinepocalypse festival

In the new horror film Primal Rage, a young couple’s drive through the Pacific Northwest turns into a hellish nightmare when they are forced to face nature, unsavory locals, and a monstrous creature that may be the legendary Bigfoot.

Primal Rage is directed by Patrick Magee and co-written by Magee and Jay Lee. The film stars Joseph Montgomery, Casey Gagliardi, Eloy Casados, Justin Rain, and Marshal Hilton.

Primal Rage will receive its world premiere on Nov. 3 at the inaugural Cinepocalypse genre film festival, which takes place Nov. 2-9 at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago. Other movies screening at the event include Psychopaths, Tragedy Girls, The Lodgers, King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen, and Mohawk. A full schedule can be found at the Music Box Theatre website.

Watch the exclusive teaser trailer for Primal Rage, above.