Bigfoot is on the rampage in Primal Rage exclusive trailer

In the new horror film Primal Rage, a young couple’s drive through the Pacific Northwest turns into a hellish nightmare when they are forced to face nature, unsavory locals, and a monstrous creature that may be the legendary Bigfoot.

Primal Rage is directed by Patrick Magee and co-written by Magee and Jay Lee. The film stars Joseph Montgomery, Casey Gagliardi, Eloy Casados, Justin Rain, and Marshal Hilton.

Primal Rage will receive its world premiere on Nov. 3 at the inaugural Cinepocalypse genre film festival, which takes place Nov. 2-9 at the Music Box Theatre in Chicago. Other movies screening at the event include Psychopaths, Tragedy Girls, The Lodgers, King Cohen: The Wild World of Filmmaker Larry Cohen, and Mohawk. A full schedule can be found at the Music Box Theatre website.

Watch the exclusive teaser trailer for Primal Rage, above.