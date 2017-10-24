Paul Walker's daughter settles wrongful death lawsuit with Porsche

Paul Walker’s 18-year-old daughter Meadow has settled with Porsche over her late father’s November 2013 death.

Meadow and Porsche reached a resolution in her wrongful death lawsuit for an undisclosed amount on Oct. 16, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. Walker’s father, Paul Walker III, also settled a separate lawsuit against the German automobile manufacturer.

Walker, who was 40, died in a car accident on Nov. 30, 2013, when the Porsche he was riding in crashed and exploded in Santa Clarita, California. The crash also killed the vehicle’s driver, Roger Rodas.

The wrongful death lawsuit, filed against Porsche in 2015, alleged that Walker would still be alive if the company had installed proper safety features in the car.

RELATED: Meadow Walker, Paul Walker’s daughter, posts Father’s Day tribute to late dad

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Meadow’s lawyers asserted that despite Porsche “knowing that the Carrera GT had a history of instability and control issues,” the company “failed to install its electronic stability control system,” which they say is “specifically designed to protect against the swerving actions inherent in hyper-sensitive vehicles of this type.”

Meadow, whose mother is Walker’s ex Rebecca Soteros, was awarded $10.1 million after a settlement with Rodas’ estate in April 2015, reportedly to be paid into a trust.

The late actor left his entire estate, worth $25 million, in the hands of his daughter, according to his will obtained by PEOPLE in February 2014.

This article originally appeared on PEOPLE.com.