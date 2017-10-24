Mark Wahlberg is seeking forgiveness for his participation in the film Boogie Nights.

Speaking to Chicago Inc. on Friday night, the Oscar-nominated actor revealed, “I just always hope that God is a movie fan and also forgiving, because I’ve made some poor choices in my past.” When pressed for details, he name-checked one movie in particular: The ’70s-set cult classic that launched director Paul Thomas Anderson to fame.

“Boogie Nights is up there at the top of the list,” Wahlberg said.

Wahlberg made the comments beside beside Cardinal Blase Cupich at the UIC Pavilion in Chicago. A devout Catholic, the actor portrayed Dirk Diggler in Boogie Nights, an impressionable young man turned A-list porn star. His appearance opposite the Cardinal on Friday was part of an effort to “to draw young people into the church,” per the Chicago Tribune.

Boogie Nights, which was released in 1997 and costarred Burt Reynolds and Julianne Moore, was a major step in Wahlberg’s career. Earlier this year, Wahlberg told ABC News that he almost turned down the movie but was convinced by the script and Anderson’s involvement. He added, however, that he’d likely never reprise the role. “I have four kids, I’ve got two daughters, I’m married and I try not to let that affect what I do as an artist,” he said. “But being a dad, it’d be tougher to make that decision now.”