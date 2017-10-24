Entertainment Weekly

Movies

Helen Mirren ain't afraid of no ghosts in spooky Winchester trailer

Oscar-winner throws veils and stony glances in horror film preview

@joeynolfi

Posted on

As if you needed any reminding, Dame Helen Mirren is capable of standing up to demonic spirits from hell just fine, thank you very much.

Regardless, the new trailer for Winchester is here to prove it to you anyway, featuring the Oscar-winning actress barely batting an eye as she lifts up an opulent veil to reveal her own stony gaze in the face of supernatural forces not once, but twice in the preview for the new horror film.

Directed by Undead duo Michael and Peter Spierig, Winchester stars Mirren as a firearms heiress whose lavish home — touted in the clip as the most haunted in history — is seemingly plagued by the ghosts of those killed by the Winchester repeating rifle.

There’s plenty to see here: grim period dressings, Jason Clarke, a clever subversion of the ghost-in-a-mirror horror trope… but, really, it all comes down to an acting royal, the maniacal hauntings around her, and an expertly thrown piece of headwear.

Winchester: The House That Ghosts Built hits theaters Feb. 2, 2018. Watch the new trailer above.