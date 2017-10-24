Clint Eastwood's The 15:17 to Paris gets post-Oscars eligibility release date

The 2018 awards season won’t include Clint Eastwood.

The two-time Best Picture and Best Director winner’s latest film The 15:17 to Paris has landed a Feb. 9, 2018 release date. That will make the film ineligible for the 2018 Academy Awards, considering nominations would have been announced the month prior.

In 15:17 to Paris, Eastwood is telling the true story of the 2015 Thalys train attack, where three American friends stopped an attempted mass shooting in France. Eastwood cast the real-life heroes, Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone, as themselves. Judy Greer (Arrested Development) and Jenna Fischer (The Office) also star.

The post-Oscars release is a surprise because of Eastwood’s awards track record. Five of his films have secured Best Picture nominations, with Unforgiven and Million Dollar Baby taking home the top prize.