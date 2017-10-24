Ben Mendelsohn in talks to play Captain Marvel villain

Captain Marvel appears to have found its villain.

Rogue One and Bloodline star Ben Mendelsohn is in talks to battle Brie Larson in the superhero movie, EW has confirmed. Details about his potential role have yet to emerge, but Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige did reveal over the summer that the film will bring the destructive alien race known as the Skrulls to the big screen.

As previously announced, Larson will play the title character, a.k.a. Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot who gains superpowers when she finds herself spliced with alien genetics. Also on board for the film — which will take place in the mid-1990s — is Marvel veteran Samuel L. Jackson, who will play a younger version of Nick Fury.

If a deal is reached, it will mark a reunion for Mendelsohn and directors Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, who previously helmed Mississippi Grind.

Mendelsohn is no stranger to villainy, with bad-guy roles in the Star Wars spin-off Rogue One and the upcoming movies Ready Player One and Robin Hood.

Captain Marvel is slated to hit theaters March 8, 2019.

Variety first reported the news about Mendelsohn.