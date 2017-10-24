Married filmmaking duo Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson are collaborating together for the first time since 2009.

EW has confirmed the Golden Globe-winning Nocturnal Animals star and his Fifty Shades of Grey-directing spouse will team for an adaptation of James Frey’s controversial book A Million Little Pieces, originally published in 2003 and featured prominently as part of Oprah’s book club. THR broke the news.

Initially touted as a tell-all memoir about a 23-year-old man’s recovery from years of drug and alcohol abuse, that claim was later debunked after The Smoking Gun exposed the piece as an embellished account loosely based on true events, with portions of the story completely fabricated by the writer.

A Million Little Pieces was first set for a big screen treatment via Warner Bros. and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment, with Frey drafting a screenplay based on the book. The new script was co-adapted by both Taylor-Johnsons, with Aaron starring and Sam directing on the project, their first screen pairing since the latter’s third feature as director, Nowhere Boy, eight years ago.

In addition to his standout role in Nocturnal Animals, Aaron has also starred in both Kick-Ass movies, Avengers: The Age of Ultron, and Warner Bros.’ 2014 Godzilla reboot. After helming Fifty Shades for Universal, Sam executive-produced and directed the first two episodes of Netflix’s Naomi Watts thriller Gypsy, which was canceled in August after one 10-episode season.

A release date and further casting details for the A Million Little Pieces movie have yet to be announced.