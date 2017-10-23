The helmers of The Hunting Ground are taking aim at sexual predators of the entertainment industry with their latest documentary feature.

Oscar-nominated filmmaking duo Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering announced Monday they’re working on a nonfiction account of the cycle of sexual abuse in Hollywood, which will shed light on the “behavior of predatory perpetrators such as Harvey Weinstein and others” in a film that will “explore the culture that enables and protects them,” according to a press release.

“Documentaries, more than any other medium, bring an intensely moving investigative lens to controversial subject matter,” Dick said of the project via statement. “What our film will capture, especially at this pivotal turning point in Hollywood history, is the underlying current of abuse and manipulation at the hands of power. Our film will also underscore the courage it takes to come forward and be a catalyst for change.”

Ziering noted planning for the film began several years ago, before an Oct. 5 New York Times exposé on Harvey Weinstein brought to light allegations of repeated sexual harassment and misconduct — including claims of paid cover-ups — dating back decades. Her interest in chronicling systemic sexual abuse in Hollywood was stoked by the reception of previous films The Invisible War and The Hunting Ground, which recounted rape culture in the military and on college campuses, respectively.

“Every time we screened that film in Hollywood, actors and executives would come up to us and say that they had had similar experiences right here. So, we began working on this project and immediately found ourselves grappling with the same forces that had kept this story silenced for so long,” she said in a release of The Hunting Ground, which was released by Weinstein’s company. “Everyone was frightened about what would happen to their careers, and worried about whether they would be sued. Distributors were unwilling to fund or release the film, and few people were willing to talk on the record. Then the Weinstein stories broke, and it’s like an invisible dam collapsed.”

A release date for the currently untitled film has yet to be determined.