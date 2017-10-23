Dora the Explorer live-action movie in the works, with Michael Bay producing

Dora has found a new place to explore — the big screen.

A live-action Dora the Explorer film is in the works at Paramount from Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors director Nicholas Stoller, EW has confirmed.

Stoller, who also co-wrote The Muppets, will work on the script, while Michael Bay is on board as a producer of the adaptation of the long-running Nickelodeon animated series.

Debuting in 2000, the children’s program ran for 172 episodes and followed Dora, a 7-year-old Mexican-American girl who takes on a series of adventures alongside her monkey and talking backpack. The Hollywood Reporter, which broke the news, says the film will likely center on a teenage Dora moving to the city to live with her cousin, Diego.