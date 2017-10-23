Blake Lively gets birthday photo revenge on Ryan Reynolds

Payback is a Ryan Gosling.

Ryan Reynolds turned 41 on Monday, a milestone that his wife, Blake Lively, celebrated with a photo of the Deadpool star and his pal Gosling — but mostly of Gosling.

Alongside a picture of the La La Land star and a barely visible Reynolds, Lively wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday, baby.”

The hilarious cropping comes a few months after Lively’s 30th birthday, which Reynolds marked with a sweet message and picture of the couple. Well, kind of, considering the Gossip Girl alum was almost completely cut out of the image.

Reynolds and Lively, who costarred in 2011’s Green Lantern, were married in 2012 and have two daughters.