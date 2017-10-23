Alejandro Jodorowsky thinks Evil Dead 2 is the perfect Halloween movie

Alejandro Jodorowsky is not known as a horror director, per se. But the director of such cult classics as El Topo, The Holy Mountain, Santa Sangre, and this year’s Endless Poetry routinely includes in his movies the kind of eye-popping weirdness and viscerality that few terror tale-crafters would dare to match. So, what films does the Chile-born ‘Jodo’ recommend EW readers watch this Halloween? The answer is birthday boy Sam Raimi’s 1987 horror-comedy Evil Dead 2 and James Whale’s 1931 horror classic, Frankenstein.

“Evil Dead 2 — because so crazy, because so free,” says Jodorowsky. “It was so free. It was a game, no? The terror like a game. I like it. Frankenstein — Boris Karloff, for me, was like Hamlet. Frankenstein is made of pieces of human beings. It is the mythology of the collective human being. And myself, I say, We need to stop with the ‘I’ and go to ‘Us.’ We are a collectivity, we need to think of the collectivity philosophy, the collective art.”

You can watch the trailer for Evil Dead 2, above.