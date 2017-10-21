Pacific Rim: Uprising director says Godzilla crossover is possible

Guillermo del Toro created the cult of Pacific Rim when his kaiju-vs-robot cinematic smackdown debuted in 2013. But now that there’s talk of a larger movie franchise at play, could the Jaeger bots go up against Godzilla, the most famous kaiju of them all? According to Steven S. DeKnight, who directs Pacific Rim: Uprising, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

He’s already had discussions to that effect, in fact.

“I won’t say there’s an Easter egg, but there’s been a lot of discussion about that possibility [of crossing over],” DeKnight told Collider during an interview. “Look, I think it would be fantastic to have the Pacific Rim universe join Legendary’s monster universe, it seems like a natural step. And part of the big overall plan after the third movie we’ve talked about is that could happen, it’s always a possibility. It’s by far not a certainty; it’s merely theoretical at this point, but as a fan myself I would love to see that happen.”

Of course, this all depends on how well fans take to Uprising.

At New York Comic Con, DeKnight told the crowd the new sequel “is hopefully the first step in a bigger Pacific Rim franchise.”

John Boyega stars as Jake Pentecost, son of Idris Elba’s Stacker Pentecost. “Jake is the prodigal son,” Boyega told EW. “He is a young guy who was on the cusp of greatness in his early days when he was training to be a Jaeger pilot, but he always had a troubled relationship with Stacker. I’m the son he didn’t really talk about in the first film … the product of Stacker’s first love.”

Scott Eastwood, Burn Gorman, Charlie Day, Rinko Kikuchi, and Cailee Spaeny also star in Uprising, which will introduce a host of new Jaeger robots and kaiju beasts.

As for the Godzilla franchise, which also falls within the wheelhouse of Legendary Pictures, King Kong came into the mix with Kong: Skull Island and director Michael Dougherty is working on Godzilla: King of the Monsters for a 2019 release. Then there’s Adam Wingard’s mega-monster clash, Godzilla vs. Kong, coming in 2020.