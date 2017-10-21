Aquaman stars Jason Momoa, Amber Heard celebrate the end of filming

That’s a wrap for Atlantean power couple Jason Momoa and Amber Heard. The actors, who play Aquaman and Queen Mera, celebrated the end of production on the deep-sea superhero’s solo film, directed by The Conjuring‘s James Wan.

“The countdown begins,” Momoa wrote on Instagram, marking the occasion with beer and wine “till we burn it all down.”

“Big mad crazy love to my MERA. @amberheard,” he added. “My rider we went through some heavy s—t mama. I’m super proud of you. Congrats. My crew and cast these awesome studios. Australia I f—king love ya. Aloha j. Ps sorry I can’t be at the game all blacks gotta wrap Aquaman. I know you’ll win we always do.”

The Game of Thrones veteran also thanked “team Momoa” for taking care of him “since day 1” on Aquaman. “It’s a steady diet of sashimi poke sardines and eggs. And @guinnessus,” he wrote.

Heard posted additional photos from their wrap celebration to social media. “Happy official wrap, aqua hubby!!!” she wrote to Momoa. “Loved working with you @prideofgypsies Amazing 7 months. Will miss all the laughs and madness you bring….”

Wan joined in with a photo of a whale of a set piece and the film’s clapboard. “Holy mackerel, you scampi serious,” he tweeted.

Momoa first appeared as Aquaman in a cameo capacity in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and he’ll appear in a larger role with Justice League, hitting theaters Nov. 17. He’ll then ascend to leading-man status with his solo comic book film, Aquaman, which will open on Dec. 21, 2018.

The film began shooting in Australia in May, and Warner Bros. previewed some early footage to fans gathered at San Diego Comic-Con — complete with giant multi-finned sharks and huge manta rays.

Patrick Wilson (Aquaman’s brother, Ocean Master), Nicole Kidman (Aquaman’s mother, Queen Atlanna), Dolph Lundgren (underwater King Nereus), Willem Dafoe (Vulko), Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (Black Manta) round out the main cast.

“The spirit that I’m going for is like a classic sort of swashbuckling action adventure, sort of high seas adventure story,” Wan, who also helmed Furious 7, teased of Aquaman. “It’s a quest story potentially in the spirit of Raiders of the Lost Ark meets Romancing the Stone.”