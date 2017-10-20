This Star Wars decor line turns your home into a galaxy far, far away

Calling all Star Wars fans: If you’re ready for your obsession with the franchise to seep into your housewares (or if you need a distraction before you watch the latest Last Jedi trailer for the 533rd time), PB Teen’s Star Wars home decor line might be right up your alley. From Storm Trooper light fixtures to a shockingly realistic Chewbacca beanbag chair, the line features some fantastic products. And even better? Some of the best products are on sale right now. Check out five of our favorites, below.

Darth Vader Sleeping Bag

Buy it! $149, pbteen.com

Framed Darth Vader Storyboard

Buy it! $149, pbteen.com

Storm Trooper Pendant Light

Buy it! $119, pbteen.com

Space Chase Duvet Cover + Sham

Buy it! $22.50 – $109, pbteen.com

Chewbacca Beanbag

Buy it! $135 – $235, pbteen.com