Elm Street star Heather Langenkamp secretly hosts a radio show as 'Sandy Bottoms'

A Nightmare on Elm Street actress Heather Langenkamp was the guest on the latest episode of horror film podccast Shock Waves, during which she paid fulsome tribute to Elm Street mastermind Wes Craven, who died in August, 2015, and revealed her ultimately fruitless attempt to get a role in Cabin in the Woods. But the biggest news was Langenkamp’s revelation that she has been secretly hosting a radio show on a Malibu FM station using the name “Sandy Bottoms.”

“It’s a low power station in Malibu called KBUU 97.5,” the actress told hosts Rob Galluzzo, Elric Kane, and Ryan Turek. “One of my friends started this station literally in his spare bedroom. So, we have the smallest license in the world, I think, for an FM station. [Laughs] So, I used to go to Colorado a lot, and there were little FM stations that were so full of soul, you just knew where you were by listening to the radio — before Sinclair took over everything. And so, I’m like, I’m going to model my show after these kind of hometown radio stations. So, I have a pseudonym — my name’s ‘Sandy Bottoms’ — and all I do is talk about the weather, and the surf, and then I’ll talk about how there’s a pie festival on Saturday, and you want to make sure you get your entry form in. It’s all true. I feel like small town America is pretty much dead and a lot of it’s because there’s no radio, there’s no local TV anymore, everything is just so national and worldly. So, I just told the director, his name is Hans, I’m going to do this super-corny show. I don’t know what the super tunes of the day are, so I let the computer pretty much pick all the songs from the ’80s and ’90s that I liked. If you listen to my show, you’ll hear Chrissie Hynde singing ‘Brass in Pocket’ like every week.”