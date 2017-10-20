Josh Brolin calls Deadpool 2 stuntwoman death a 'freak accident'

Next year’s much-anticipated Deadpool sequel looks set to continue the same spirit of rambunctious, fourth-wall-breaking fun that made its predecessor such a smash success. Unfortunately, the good vibes were upset in August when stuntwoman Joi “S.J.” Harris died on set. Josh Brolin, who will be playing the time-traveling mutant Cable in Deadpool 2, addressed the incident in a new interview with the Associated Press.

“We had somebody pass away on Deadpool 2 and it was an absolute freak accident,” Brolin said. “The woman was such a wonderful woman … it wasn’t even a stunt, it was a freak accident. It was a terrible thing that happened. Was it a nano-decision that she made in order to save the bike and this, you know what I mean? You could look into it all [these ways], but sometimes things just happen that are tragic.”

In an interview with EW earlier this year, Brolin also discussed the accident, saying that he, co-star Ryan Reynolds, and the rest of the Deadpool 2 team were “still reeling” from Harris’ death.

Deadpool 2 is due to hit theaters June 1, 2018. Brolin will also be starring in Only the Brave, the true story of the Granite Mountain Hotshots, which opens this weekend.