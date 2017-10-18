Jigsaw trailer promises to 'take back' Halloween

There were a few years back in the mid-aughts when the Saw franchise really did own Halloween, at least as far as the box office was concerned. Now, a TV spot for reboot Jigsaw (out Oct. 27) makes clear that the series is keen to regain that crown.

“It’s such a perfect Halloween scare-fest,” Michael Spierig, who directed the film with his brother Peter, told EW earlier this year. “It’s perhaps not quite as vicious and more fun, which is something we tried to inject into it. But it’s still full of good fun gore, that’s for sure. And, on top of that, it’s got a really great mystery, and there are very interesting twists. It’s Saw for 2017.”

Jigsaw stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, Paul Braunstein, Brittany Allen, and Josiah Black. The film is written by Josh Stolberg and Peter Goldfinger and is produced by Oren Koules, Mark Burg, and Gregg Hoffman.

Watch that new TV spot above.