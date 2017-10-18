This clip of Willem Dafoe in The Florida Project is for the birds

The Florida Project, Sean Baker’s follow-up to Tangerine, is one of this year’s most moving, honest, and priceless pieces of cinema because of moments like this.

As the film continues its expansion to more theaters across the country, EW is debuting a clip focusing on Willem Dafoe.

First, a little background info: his character, Bobby, runs a low-budget motel just outside Disney World. It’s where we meet the radiant Moonee (breakout child star Brooklynn Prince), who’s too darling to hate — even when she’s relishing in mischief. When Bobby isn’t looking after the children who call the purple-hued Magic Castle home or cleaning up one of their messes, he’s dealing with the day-to-day motel operations. That includes getting rid of unwanted guests, some of which are of the avian variety.

“No harm, no foul. No fowl!” he says as he shoos away a flock of birds. “There’s a joke in there somewhere.”

It’s a moment that reveals the wealth of kindness he holds beneath his stern exterior. Much like the children residing at the motel, he doesn’t have to look far to see the good in his surroundings.

RELATED VIDEO: Willem Dafoe and Sean Baker discuss mixing actors and non-actors in The Florida Project

“They’re sweet kids, they’re kids first,” Dafoe told EW of working with the child actors. “And sometimes they drive you crazy, and that was good because it was like a parallel thing to what was happening in the movie because this character of Bobby loves these kids but he also wants to strangle them sometimes.”

Watch the Florida Project clip above.