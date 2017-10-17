It may not look like much, but it’s got it where it counts.

Throughout its production, the untitled “Young Han Solo” movie has been known as just that, but today director Ron Howard revealed its actual (much briefer) name.

Solo.

If you want to get technical, the film slated to debut on May 25 is Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Howard made the revelation in a video Tuesday, with a little Wookiee help, to announce the end of the movie’s principal photography.

Hey #Twitterville we just wrapped production so here's a special message #StarWars pic.twitter.com/8QJqN5BGxr — Ron Howard (@RealRonHoward) October 17, 2017

The Han Solo movie stars Alden Ehrenreich as a 20-something version of Harrison Ford’s infamous smuggler, Donald Glover in the role of his duplicitous frenemy Lando Calrissian — originated in The Empire Strikes Back by Billy Dee Williams — and Joonas Suotamo taking over Chewbacca from Peter Mayhew.

The movie costars Thandie Newton and Emilia Clarke in unspecified roles, Woody Harrelson plays a mentor figure, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (writer-star of Fleabag) will play a performance-capture character.

The film was been written by The Empire Strikes Back and The Force Awakens screenwriter Lawrence Kasdan and his son Jon Kasdan (The First Time). The LEGO Movie filmmakers Chris Miller and Phil Lord were originally hired to make it, but were fired midway through production amid creative disputes with Lucasfilm.

Ever since taking over, Howard has been updating fans with regular Instagram posts from the set. Check out some of his photography here.