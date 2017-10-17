In the supernatural thriller Ouija House, a graduate student trying to finish off the last of her research on a book project she hopes will help her down-on-her-luck mother brings friends to a house with a dark past, where the group unwittingly summon an evil entity who makes the abode part of its game.

Ouija House stars Tara Reid, Mischa Barton, and genre favorite Dee Wallace, from Wes Craven’s The Hills Have Eyes, Joe Dante’s The Howling, and, of course, Steven Spielberg’s E.T. The movie costars Carly Schroeder, Chris Mulkey, Mark Grossman, Grace Demarco, and Derrick A. King, with appearances by Tiffany Shepis, Eva Hamilton, Sarah French, and Susan Slaughter. Ouija House is directed by Ben Demaree (Hansel vs. Gretel) from a screenplay by Justin Hawkins and Jeff Miller, based on a story by Miller.

The film is produced by Millman Productions. ITN Distribution will be repping the film at MIPCOM and AFM.

See exclusive first look images from Ouija House, below.