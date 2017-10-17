Foul-mouthed Snake Outta Compton trailer scales heights of lunacy

Pop quiz! What do you think the film Snake Outta Compton is about? If you answered, “I think it’s about a giant snake running amok in Compton,” then treat yourself to a tasty beverage of your choice.

More specifically, this upcoming film from Automatic Entertainment concerns a young rap group which suddenly finds themselves up against a giant, mutated snake that threatens to destroy their search for stardom. Aided by two corrupt cops, a crazed gangster, and a mad scientist, the band has one thing to do before getting the record deal they need; get that Snake Outta Compton! Appropriately enough, the film’s cast includes filmmaker Mike Mendez, the man responsible for 2013’s hugely entertaining Big Ass Spider!

Watch the — expletives-featuring — trailer for Snake Outta Compton (because, why wouldn’t you?), above.