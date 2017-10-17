A deadly trap is sprung in first Jigsaw clip

In the first clip from the Saw reboot Jigsaw (out Oct. 27), a group of folks with metal buckets covering their heads are dragged by chains across some dismal room toward their seeming death.

Jigsaw is the eighth Saw film and picks up a decade after the original reign of terror overseen by Tobin Bell’s titular homicidal maniac. “Bodies are turning up, and they’re linked to Jigsaw — or a Jigsaw copycat,” Peter Spierig (Daybreakers), who directed with his brother Michael, told EW earlier this year.

Jigsaw stars Matt Passmore, Callum Keith Rennie, Clé Bennett, Hannah Emily Anderson, Laura Vandervoort, Mandela Van Peebles, Paul Braunstein, Brittany Allen, and Josiah Black. It also features the voice of Bell, at the very least, judging by the just-released clip, which you can see above.

