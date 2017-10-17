Beautiful Girls screenwriter: 'Everybody-f---ing-knew' about Weinstein

Screenwriter Scott Rosenberg is the latest former collaborator to come out against Harvey Weinstein — and the Beautiful Girls writer didn’t hesitate in taking aim at other producers, writers, directors, and actors in Weinstein’s orbit for what he called the “current flood of sanctimonious denial and condemnation that now crashes upon these shores of rectitude in gloppy tides of bullsh– righteousness.”

In a Facebook post republished by Deadline, Rosenberg — who rose to prominence as a writer with Miramax releases Things to Do in Denver When You’re Dead and Beautiful Girls — claimed “everybody-f—ing-knew” about Weinstein, who has been accused of decades of sexual misconduct, including sexual assault, by numerous women. (Weinstein has denied any claims of non-consensual sex.)

“I was there,” Rosenberg wrote in his post, which he presented in verse. The writer claimed that while he never heard sexual assault allegations about Weinstein, “we were aware of a certain pattern of overly-aggressive behavior that was rather dreadful.”

“We knew about the man’s hunger; his fervor; his appetite,” Rosenberg wrote. “There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm. All couched in vague promises of potential movie roles.”

To those in Hollywood who have pleaded ignorance about the Weinstein allegations, Rosenberg wrote, “I saw you. And I talked about it with you. You, the big producers; you, the big directors; you, the big agents; you, the big financiers. And you, the big rival studio chiefs; you, the big actors; you, the big actresses; you, the big models. You, the big journalists; you, the big screenwriters; you, the big rock stars; you, the big restaurateurs; you, the big politicians. I saw you. All of you. God help me, I was there with you.”

As for why no one came forward to stop Weinstein because of the allegations, Rosenberg claimed there weren’t a lot of options, including because “Harvey owned the press” and “most of the victims chose not to speak out.” Rosenberg also cited Weinstein’s level of success as a reason too. “Harvey was showing us the best of times. He was making our movies. Throwing the biggest parties. Taking us to The Golden Globes! Introducing us to the most amazing people (Meetings with Vice President Gore! Clubbing with Quentin and Uma! Drinks with Salman Rushdie and Ralph Fiennes! Dinners with Mick Jagger and Warren-freaking-Beatty!).”

Rosenberg closed his note with an apology. “I am eternally sorry to all those who suffered in silence all this time. And have chosen to remain silent today.”

He added, “Sorry and ashamed. Because, in the end, I was complicit. I didn’t say shit. I didn’t do shit. Harvey was nothing but wonderful to me. So I reaped the rewards and I kept my mouth shut. And for that, once again, I am sorry.”

Read his full post at Deadline.

Earlier this month, the New York Times published a story alleging decades of sexual harassment claims against Weinstein. Later, both the New York Times and The New Yorker published more alleged accounts from numerous women, including actress Asia Argento, who claimed Weinstein raped her by forcibly performing oral sex on her. Weinstein denied those allegations in a statement via his representative: “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances. Mr. Weinstein obviously can’t speak to anonymous allegations, but with respect to any women who have made allegations on the record, Mr. Weinstein believes that all of these relationships were consensual. Mr. Weinstein has begun counseling, has listened to the community and is pursuing a better path. Mr. Weinstein is hoping that, if he makes enough progress, he will be given a second chance.”

Past Weinstein collaborators who have spoken out about the allegations include Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Kevin Smith, Quentin Tarantino, and Weinstein’s brother, Bob.