Watch a hair-raising clip from horror film Totem

In the horror film Totem (out Oct. 31), a teenage girl must resort to extreme measures to protect her family from a supernatural entity.

Any chance screenwriter Evan Dickson can expand on that description of this new film from director Marcel Sarmiento (Deadgirl, V/H/S Viral)?

“Without giving too much away, I can say [that] when I brought the idea to Marcel I was very much of the mind that I wanted to try my hand at writing a supernatural horror film, but also wanted to deconstruct it a bit and avoid the kind of resolution these films typically arrive at,” explains Dickson. “So, while Totem leans into a lot of these established tropes, it’s hopefully in the service of flipping this particular subgenre on its ear a bit.”

Totem stars Kerris Dorsey, Ahna O’Reilly, James Tupper, Lia McHugh, Braeden Lemasters, and Lawrence Pressman. The film is produced by Divide/Conquer and Gunpowder & Sky.

Blumhouse and Cinemax will release Totem on VOD/cable/apps in the U.S. on Oct 31 and internationally, Nov. 3.

